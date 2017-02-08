CURVED/labs: das Galaxy S8 unserer Träume

Samsung hält das Galaxy S8 noch ein wenig zurück. Wann es kommt, ist unklar. Stimmen die vielen Leaks zum nächsten Flaggschiff aus Korea? Denn wir hätten da noch ein paar Ergänzungen.

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Wir gehen davon aus, dass das Galaxy S8 weitaus größer ausfallen und zudem auch nochmal größer aussehen wird. Denn dieses Mal könnten die für die Galaxy-S-Reihe typischen Navigationstasten wegfallen. Die Screen-to-Body-Ration dürfte sich auch dadurch deutlich erhöhen, dass Samsung die Displays nochmal vergrößert hat. In Leaks ist von 5,8 und sogar 6,2 Zoll die Rede.

Glaubt man den vielen geleakten Fotos vorab, dann wandert der Fingerabdrucksensor auf die Rückseite, neben die Kamera. Nicht die perfekte Position, finden wir. Es ist sehr wahrscheinlich, dass man beim Entsperren statt auf den Sensor die Kamera verdeckt – und sich dann über Abdrücke auf die Linse ärgert.

Besser sähe es aus, wenn man die Komponenten untereinander anordnet. Das würde auch für die beiden Linsen der Dualkamera gelten. Die ist im Jahr 2017 unter Flaggschiffen doch eigentlich Pflicht, oder? Das Mate 9 verfügt über eine, das iPhone 7 Plus ebenfalls, und schon das LG G5 besaß ein solches Modul. Nur Samsung hat sich einem entsprechenden Kamera-Upgrade bislang verweigert. Nun ist es an der Zeit. Was sich allerdings nicht ändern sollte: der Klinkenanschluss. Wenn es nach uns geht, bleibt dieser erhalten im Galaxy S8.

Ein kleiner Kritikpunkt bei der Vorgänger-Generation war der nicht erweiterbare Speicher. Und bei der Größe ist durchaus wieder Platz, etwa auf der Oberseite. Über einen Einschub für eine Speicherkarte würde auch das Desktop-Dock verfügen.

Den Gerüchten zufolge besitzt das Galaxy S8 zudem einen Desktop-Dock, der den Anschluss des Smartphones an einen externen Monitor ermögliche. Mit entsprechender Peripherie soll das Vorzeigemodell wie ein Computer funktionieren. Angezeigt werde auf dem Bildschirm ein "Android-Desktop", auf dem verschiedene Fenster geöffnet werden können. Anfang Januar 2017 wies ein geleakter Ausschnitt einer Präsentation bereits auf ein derartiges Feature hin, das laut The Guardian als DeX (Desktop Extension) bezeichnet wird.

English version

We expect the Galaxy S8 to become far larger and moreover to actually look bigger than before. For this time the navigation keys, once a characteristic of the Galaxy S series, could disappear completely. The screen to body ratio can also be expected to increase significantly because of Samsung’s expansion of display sizes. Leaks mention 5,8 inches or even 6,2 inches.

If the leaked photos are any indication, the fingerprint sensor will get relocated onto the back of the smartphone, right next to the camera. Which, in our opinion, might not be the perfect position. It is in fact very likely that one touches the camera sensor while unlocking the phone – not a lot is as annoying as fingerprints on the lens.

It would look better, if the components were arranged one above the other. Which would also be applicable for the dual camera’s two lenses, which, let’s be honest, has become a mandatory feature amongst flagship smartphones in the year 2017, right? Not only does Huawei’s Mate 9 have a dual camera, but the iPhone 7 Plus does as well, and even the LG G5 had one such module. Solely Samsung has, until now, refused to upgrade the camera in a comparable manner. It’s about time! The 3,5mm jack connection, though, is in no need of change. If it were up to us, the stereo jack would stay right where it is.

If were were to utter one point of criticism concerning the previous model, it would be with regard to the non-expandable storage. If the new generation turns out as large as we project it to be, the smartphone’s bigger size would offer space for some storage on the upper side. A slot for additional storage would also be located in the desktop dock.

According to rumours, the Galaxy S8 will come with a desktop dock, allowing the smartphone to be connected to an external monitor. The showcase model should be able work like a computer with the correct peripherals. The display will then show an „Android desktop“, in which different windows can be opened. In January of 2017, a leaked section of a presentation pointed to such a feature, which, according to The Guardian, is referred to as DeX (Desktop extension).