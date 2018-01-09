CURVED/labs: Das iPhone, das klappt!

Ein Klapp-Handy von Apple? Bevor ihr uns jetzt Wahnsinn attestieren wollt: Das Unternehmen hat Ende 2017 ein Patent für ein faltbares Phone bewilligt bekommen. Für CURVED/labs haben wir uns gefragt, wie ein Klapp-Handy aus Cupertino aussehen könnte.

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Zum Hintergrund: Apples Patent dreht sich um ein Device mit einem Bildschirm, der sich falten lässt. Die Idee ist nicht neu: Samsung plant mit dem Galaxy X ein Smartphone mit derselben Funktionalität. Auch andere Hersteller haben angekündigt, Geräte mit biegsamen Displays zu bauen. Wie dem Patentantrag zu entnehmen ist, würde Apple die Technologie aber auch in Tablets oder Notebooks einsetzen wollen.

Auch Samsung produziert Klapp-Smartphones

Doch seien wir mal ehrlich: Ein Klapp-Smartphone hätte doch Charme, oder? Von der Film- und Fernsehindustrie immer noch geliebt, weil man Gespräche mit einem dramatischen "Klack" beenden kann, sind sie hierzulande kaum noch erhältlich. Ganz anders in Japan und Korea, wo Samsung etwa seine Luxus-Reihe "Veyron" vertreibt, die über zwei Displays verfügt. Und verlangt dafür sogar umgerechnet über 2000 Euro.

Im zugeklappten Zustand (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Ein verspiegeltes OLED-Display (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Von vorne (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Face ID funktioniert auch im zugeklappten Zustand. (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

(© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Ein stabiles Scharnier verbindet beide Teile. (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Die Tasten sind vorgefräst. (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Im aufgeklappten Zustand (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Zwei Displays sind besser als eines. (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

(© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Von vorne im aufgeklappten Zustand (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Von hinten (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Von oben (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Von der Seite (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Der Look ähnelt dem des iPhone X sehr. (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)

Cleaner Look dank Mirror-OLED-Display (© 2017 CURVED/Labs)





























































Davon haben wir uns auch für unser CURVED/labs inspirieren lassen und Technologien aus dem iPhone X weitergedacht. Dabei herausgekommen ist ein Smartphone, das auf den ersten Blick etwas gewöhnungsbedürftig aussieht, doch folgende Features könnten Zweifler überzeugen:

Im zugeklappten Zustand wäre das Smartphone kaum größer als das iPhone SE.

Im aufgeklappten Zustand gäbe es neben dem randlosen großen Display (nahezu identisch mit dem des iPhone X) ein zweites Display mit einem vorgefrästen Tastaturfeld.

Diese würde dem Nutzer mehr haptisches Feedback geben als eine reine Touch-Tastatur und gleichzeitig mehr Möglichkeiten als eine physische (etwa den schnellen Wechsel zwischen unterschiedlichen Sprachen).

Eine verbesserte Taptic Engine (Bionic) würde die einzelne Tastendrücke realitätsnah simulieren.

Im geschlossenen Zustand würde ein verspiegeltes OLED-Display über Anrufe, Nachrichten und Benachrichtigungen aus Apps informieren, aber dennoch einen cleanen Look ermöglichen.

Damit Face ID auch im zugeklappten Zustand funktionieren, ist am Gegenstück des Scharniers eine lichtdurchlässige Komponente verbaut. Ebenso wie ein Passthrough für den Lautsprecher, falls man im geschlossenen Zustand Anrufe entgegennehmen will.

English Version

Has CURVED lost its mind? An Apple flip phone? Please consider, before committing us to an insane asylum, that Apple filed an application for a new patent regarding a foldable phone at the end of 2017. We at CURVED/labs asked ourselves what a flip phone from Cupertino could look like.

By way of background: Apple’s patent involves a device with a foldable display. The idea itself isn’t that new, Samsung still intends to launch a smartphone with the same feature with its Galaxy X. Other manufacturers have also announced to produce devices with foldable displays. But the patent application shows that Apple would also want to use the technology for tablets and notebooks.

Let’s be honest, a flip smartphone would have its own charme, right? Beloved by movie and television industries alike – as calls can be ended with a dramatic and audible „click“ – flip phones are scarcely obtainable in our part of the world. It’s quite a different picture in Japan and Korea, where Samsung distributes its line of luxury „Veyrons“ with two displays. And even demands a price of roughly 2000 Euro for that.

We drew our inspiration for the CURVED/labs from Samsung's luxury line and developed technological features from iPhone X further. The result is a smartphone that at first glance might look unusual, but the following features might also convince the skeptics: