CURVED/labs: das transparente iPhone 8

Das iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED, das Galaxy S8 in Orchid Grey, das Huawei P10 in "Greenery": Smartphone-Hersteller verstehen, aber sicher, dass es eine hohe Nachfrage nach alternativen Gehäusefarben gibt. Doch wie wäre es, wenn Apple beim nächsten iPhone komplett darauf verzichten würde?

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Auf die Idee gebracht hat uns der Technik-YouTuber Zack Nelson alias "JerryRigEverything". Eigentlich bekannt dafür, Smartphone nach allen Regeln der Kunst zu zerstören, hat es sich der Filmemacher zur Aufgabe gemacht, das Innenleben von Android-Flaggschiffen sichtbar zu machen. Sowohl beim Galaxy S8 als auch beim LG G6 entfernte er Folien und Lackierungen der Glasrückseite so penibel, dass der Blick frei war auf die Technik im Innern.

Das lässt bei uns nostalgische Gefühle aufkommen. In den Neunzigern war "Transparent Tech" das ganz heiße Ding. Etwa der Gameboy aus 1995, das Tamagotchi aus 1997 oder der iMac aus 1998. Ganz recht: Auch Apple ritt auf der transparenten Trendwelle mit – und bewies, dass Desktopcomputer nicht langweilig aussehen müssen. Diese Idee adaptiert auf Smartphones wäre doch eine willkommene Abwechslung, oder nicht? Für Apple-Fans wiederum wäre es die perfekte Reminiszenz an eben jene Ära, die den Erfolg des Unternehmens aus Cupertino begründete.

Eine Glasrückseite würde auch den Blick freigeben auf den A11-Chipsatz, die Taptic Engine sowie Teile des Logic Boards, vor allem aber auch auf jenes Bauteil, mit dem das Apple-Smartphone kabellos aufgeladen werden könnte.

Auf der Vorderseite würde unser iPhone 8 nahezu aus Display bestehen. Der Fingerprintsensor Touch-ID wäre unter dem Bildschirm untergebracht. Unterbrochen würde das Display an der Oberseite nur durch die Frontkamera.

English version

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) Red, the Galaxy S8 in Orchid Grey, the Huawei P10 in „Greenery“: manufacturers slowly but surely realise that there's a high demand for alternative device colours. So, what if Apple decides to completely forego colour in the next iPhone?

Technology-YouTuber Zack Nelson alias „JerryRigEverything“ prompted us to the idea. The filmmaker, primarily known for destroying smartphones with every trick in the book, has set himself to the task of uncovering the inner workings of Android flagship smartphones. To uncover the technology inside, he meticulously removed the glass rear surfaces’ film and coating of both the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 to provide an unobstructed view into the smartphone.

And how this awakens feelings of nostalgia: „transparent tech“ used to be the new hot thing in the 90s, such as the 1995 Gameboy, the 1997 Tamagotchi or the 1988 iMac. That’s right: Apple, too, rode the transparency trend and demonstrated that desktop computers don’t have to look boring. So, an adaption of this idea for smartphones would make for a welcome change, wouldn’t it? Also, for Apple fans it’s the perfect throwback to the era that established the company’s success.

A rear side made of glass would also give way to a view of the A11-chip, the Taptic Engine as well as parts of the Logic Boards. Mostly though to the component that ensures wireless charging.

The iPhone 8’s front based on our design would almost completely consist of display. The fingerprint sensor, the Touch ID, would be located below the display. The only disruption on the front would be caused by the front camera.