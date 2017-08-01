CURVED/labs: das transparente iPhone 8

Das iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED, das Galaxy S8 in Orchid Grey, das Huawei P10 in "Greenery": Smartphone-Hersteller verstehen, aber sicher, dass es eine hohe Nachfrage nach alternativen Gehäusefarben gibt. Doch wie wäre es, wenn Apple beim nächsten iPhone komplett darauf verzichten würde?

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Auf die Idee gebracht hat uns der Technik-YouTuber Zack Nelson alias "JerryRigEverything". Eigentlich bekannt dafür, Smartphone nach allen Regeln der Kunst zu zerstören, hat es sich der Filmemacher zur Aufgabe gemacht, das Innenleben von Android-Flaggschiffen sichtbar zu machen. Sowohl beim Galaxy S8 als auch beim LG G6 entfernte er Folien und Lackierungen der Glasrückseite so penibel, dass der Blick frei war auf die Technik im Innern.

Das lässt bei uns nostalgische Gefühle aufkommen. In den Neunzigern war "Transparent Tech" das ganz heiße Ding. Etwa der Gameboy aus 1995, das Tamagotchi aus 1997 oder der iMac aus 1998. Ganz recht: Auch Apple ritt auf der transparenten Trendwelle mit – und bewies, dass Desktopcomputer nicht langweilig aussehen müssen. Diese Idee adaptiert auf Smartphones wäre doch eine willkommene Abwechslung, oder nicht? Für Apple-Fans wiederum wäre es die perfekte Reminiszenz an eben jene Ära, die den Erfolg des Unternehmens aus Cupertino begründete.

  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent
  • iPhone 8 transparent

Eine Glasrückseite würde auch den Blick freigeben auf den A11-Chipsatz, die Taptic Engine sowie Teile des Logic Boards, vor allem aber auch auf jenes Bauteil, mit dem das Apple-Smartphone kabellos aufgeladen werden könnte.

Auf der Vorderseite würde unser iPhone 8 nahezu aus Display bestehen. Der Fingerprintsensor Touch-ID wäre unter dem Bildschirm untergebracht. Unterbrochen würde das Display an der Oberseite nur durch die Frontkamera.

English version

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) Red, the Galaxy S8 in Orchid Grey, the Huawei P10 in „Greenery“: manufacturers slowly but surely realise that there's a high demand for alternative device colours. So, what if Apple decides to completely forego colour in the next iPhone?

Technology-YouTuber Zack Nelson alias „JerryRigEverything“ prompted us to the idea. The filmmaker, primarily known for destroying smartphones with every trick in the book, has set himself to the task of uncovering the inner workings of Android flagship smartphones. To uncover the technology inside, he meticulously removed the glass rear surfaces’ film and coating of both the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 to provide an unobstructed view into the smartphone.

And how this awakens feelings of nostalgia: „transparent tech“ used to be the new hot thing in the 90s, such as the 1995 Gameboy, the 1997 Tamagotchi or the 1988 iMac. That’s right: Apple, too, rode the transparency trend and demonstrated that desktop computers don’t have to look boring. So, an adaption of this idea for smartphones would make for a welcome change, wouldn’t it? Also, for Apple fans it’s the perfect throwback to the era that established the company’s success.

A rear side made of glass would also give way to a view of the A11-chip, the Taptic Engine as well as parts of the Logic Boards. Mostly though to the component that ensures wireless charging.

The iPhone 8’s front based on our design would almost completely consist of display. The fingerprint sensor, the Touch ID, would be located below the display. The only disruption on the front would be caused by the front camera.

In diesem Artikel
Apple iPhone 7
9.3
Zum Testbericht
Apple iPhone 7 Rot
In Kombination mit o2 Free 15
15 GB Datenvolumen | Telefon-Flat | SMS-Flat
Das iPhone 7 - jetzt mit dem o2 Free 15 ab 1 Euro erhältlich!
einmalig 1,00€ mtl./24 Monate 49,99€ (Gerät + Tarif)
Zum Shop
Mehr Angebote
Apple iPhone SE
8.6
Zum Testbericht
Apple iPhone SE
In Kombination mit Blau Allnet L
3 GB Datenvolumen | Telefon-Flat | SMS-Flat
iPhone SE - das stärkste 4-Zoll-Smartphone aller Zeiten mit 12 MP-Kamera.
einmalig 1,00€ mtl./24 Monate 21,99€ (Gerät + Tarif)
Zum Shop
Mehr Angebote
Apple iPhone 8
Symbolbild
Du willst keine News mehr zu Apple iPhone 8 verpassen und als Erster erfahren, wann du es in unseren Partnershops kaufen kannst? Dann abonniere doch schnell unseren Alert. Als Zusammenfassung jeden Sonntag bequem per Mail.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
9.4
Zum Testbericht
Apple iPhone 7 Plus Diamantschwarz
In Kombination mit o2 Free 15
15 GB Datenvolumen | Telefon-Flat | SMS-Flat
Die neue Spitzenklasse: das Apple iPhone 7 Plus mit Dualkamera.
einmalig 1,00€ mtl./24 Monate 56,99€ (Gerät + Tarif)
Zum Shop
Mehr Angebote
mehr zu diesen Themen:
Weitere Artikel zum Thema
Moto G5s Moto G5s Plus sind offi­zi­ell
Moto G5s (links) und G5s Plus (rechts) sind offiziell
Mit dem Moto G5s und dem Moto G5s Plus hat Lenovo zwei neue Mittelklasse-Smartphones vorgestellt. Beide Geräte kosten weniger als 300 Euro.
iPhone 8 und Galaxy Note 8 im Größen­ver­gleich: Displa­yab­de­ckun­gen gele­akt
Auf diesem Bild sollen Displayabdeckungen des Galaxy Note 8 und des iPhone 8 zu sehen sein
iPhone 8 und Galaxy Note 8 im Vergleich: Mutmaßliche Schutzabdeckungen zeigen, wie der Größenunterschied zwischen den beiden Geräten ausfallen könnte.
Diese China-Smart­pho­nes werden offen­bar mit Malware ausge­lie­fert
Michael Keller
Ob auf dem Leagoo Shark 1 auch Malware vorinstalliert ist?
Gleich zwei chinesische Smartphone-Hersteller sind in den Negativ-Schlagzeilen: Auf Geräten von Leagoo und Nomu soll Malware vorinstalliert sein.
Next
OnePlus 5 erhält Sicher­heits­up­date für Juli und 4K-Bild­sta­bi­li­sie­rung
Nach dem Update auf OxygenOS 4.5.7 erlaubt das OnePlus 5 4k-Videos mit EIS
Für das OnePlus 5 rollt ein neues Update aus: Enthalten ist das Sicherheitsupdate für Juli, ein neues Feature und mehrere Verbesserungen.