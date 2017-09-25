CURVED/labs: iPhone SE Plus aka das vergessene iPhone

So schön das iPhone X auch ist und das iPhone 8 und iPhone 8 Plus zu überzeugen wissen: Ein Smartphone hat uns bei der Keynote in Cupertino gefehlt. Ein Nachfolger für das iPhone SE. Das holen wir jetzt für unser CURVED/labs nach.

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Das iPhone SE Plus wäre natürlich weiterhin das kleinste und handlichste iPhone, aber sein Display würde wachsen. Dank des neuen Design mit schmalen Rändern würde sogar ein 4,7-Zoll-Display in das Gehäuse passen. Dessen Größe bliebe nahezu unverändert. Die Veränderungen von 0,1 bis 0,2 Millimeter würden mit bloßem Auge nicht auffallen. Mit dem neuen Display-Design wäre auch der Umstieg von LCD- auf OLED-Technologie verbunden. Und die Auflösung dürfte ebenfalls höher als bisher ausfallen.

Im Vergleich zum Vorgänger wären die Ecken beim iPhone SE Plus runder. Für einen niedrigeren Preis muss man irgendwo Abstriche machen. Deswegen bestünde das Gehäuse weiterhin aus Metall und nicht wie beim iPhone X, 8 und 8 Plus aus Glas. Auf der Rückseite käme eine Dualkamera zum Einsatz, die wie beim iPhone X oder iPhone 8 Plus einen Bokeh-Effekt und einen Zoom ermöglicht. Allerdings ragt die Kamera des iPhone SE Plus nicht aus dem Gehäuse heraus.

  • new iPhone SEiPhone SE Plus(© 2017 CURVED/labs)
Über dem Display wäre zudem genug Platz für das TrueDepth-Kamerasystem, damit Ihr das Smartphone per Face ID entsperren könnt.

English Version

Yes, the iPhone X is pretty and neat and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus know how to impress as well – but the keynote in Cupertino was lacking of one particular smartphone. A successor to the iPhone SE. CURVED/labs attempts to make up for that.

Obviously the iPhone SE would continue being the smallest and most handy iPhone by size, but the display would actually increase in size. The phone’s case would even accomodate a 4.7 inch display due to the new design with its very thin edges. The alteration of 0.1-0.2 millimeters would hardly be visible to the naked eye. A change from LCD- to OLED-technology would also be connected with the updated design of the display. The resolution would additionally turn out to be higher than before.

Compared to the predecessor, the iPhone SE Plus’s edges would turn out rounder than before. But, one has to sacrifice at least somewhat for a lower price. That’s also the reason for the phone case to continue consisting of metal and not of glas (like in the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus).

Then again, a dual camera on the phone’s rear surface complete with Bokeh effect and zoom would come into play, just like in the iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus. Yet, the iPhone SE Plus’s camera would not protrude from the phone’s body.

Additionally, there’d be enough room above the display for the TrueDepth camera system, so you can unlock your smartphone via Face ID.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus
9.5
Zum Testbericht
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Front Schwarz
Apple iPhone 8
9.4
Zum Testbericht
Apple iPhone 8 Schwarz
