CURVED/labs: "Playman" aka Playstation Switch – Sonys Antwort auf Nintendo

Die Nintendo Switch ist ein Mega-Erfolg. Das dürfte bei der Konkurrenz Überlegungen wecken, auch wieder in den Handheld-Markt einzusteigen. Allen voran: Sony. Wie ein Nachfolger der PS Vita aussehen könnte, damit haben wir uns für unser neues CURVED/labs befasst.

(For an English version please scroll down.)

Die PS Vita war ein tolles Gerät. Doch es gab einfach zu wenig Spiele für die tragbare Minikonsole. Und so ereilte sie das Schicksal so vieler Spieletechnik: Stimmen die Verkaufszahlen nicht, werden keine Spiele entwickelt, was wiederum zu schlechten Verkaufszahlen führt. Ein Teufelskreis, den Nintendo mit seiner Switch offenbar durchbrochen hat: Die Konsole ist derzeit ausverkauft. Der Hersteller kommt mit der Produktion kaum hinterher.

Für das neue CURVED/labs haben wir uns deswegen mit der Frage beschäftigt: Was müsste eine mobile Spielekonsole von Sony können, um nicht wieder in den Regalen der Nutzer zu verstauben? Dabei herausgekommen ist das, was wir "Sony Playman" nennen. Angelehnt an den Walk- und Discman. Oder, um die Funktionsweise zu verdeutlichen: eine "Playstation Switch". Denn das Konzept einer Hybridkonsole könnte tatsächlich das größte Manko von einstigen Handhelds ausräumen: Ein Spiel, das man noch auf der Fahrt nach Hause gezockt hat, blieb auch auf dem kleinen Bildschirm. Von Sony wünschen wir uns künftig ein ähnliches, nahtloses Spielerlebnis.

Damit meinen wir nicht das mitunter verzögerte "Remote Play" zwischen der Playstation und der PS Vita, sondern echtes "Plug & Play", wie Nintendo es mit der Switch perfektioniert hat – allerdings mit einigen Verbesserungen bei der Bedienbarkeit. So lässt sich der Playman nicht nur in zwei Modi – Handheld oder in der TV-Dockingstation – nutzen, sondern bietet drei Einsatzmöglichkeiten. Per HDMI lässt sich das Device an den großen Fernseher anschließen oder mit angesteckten Controllern als Handheld bedienen. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht aber ein großes, frei justierbares und vor allem stabiles Scharnier, dass man auch unterwegs bequem zocken kann, ohne dass die Arme müde werden vom Gewicht des Handhelds.

In diesem Modus wiederum ließe sich, wie wir das auch von der Switch kennen, das Tablet abnehmen und spezielle Ausführungen des Dualshock-Controllers von Sony über ein magnetisches Schienensystem an den Seiten aufschieben. Dafür würde der Mittelteil aus dem Touchpad herausgetrennt. Die Belegung der Buttons gleicht dabei der von regulären Dualshock-Controllern von Sony.

Einhergehen mit der Einführung einer solchen Hybridkonsole von Sony würde ein Umdenken im Vertrieb von Games für unterschiedliche Plattformen, also wie bislang für die regulären Playstation und die PS Vita. Denn auf dem Playman hätten Gamer die Möglichkeit, ihre AAA-Titel zu zocken. Praktisch hätte es der Nutzer mit einer noch kompakteren Ausführung der PS4 Slim zu tun, die über einen normalen Stromanschluss dauerhaft genug Leistung bringt, um entweder auf dem großen TV oder den angesteckten Bildschirm richtige Highend-Grafikperformance abzuliefern. Ohne Stromanschluss, aber über einen internen Akku, würden Spiele auf Reisen mit niedrigerer Framerate laufen. USB-Anschlüsse auf der Rückseite ermöglichen dabei nicht nur das Aufladen der Controller, sondern können das Gerät über angesteckte Akkupacks mit Energie versorgen. Die Leistung wäre darüber hinaus nicht beeinträchtigt, wenn der Spieler in den Handheld-Modus wechselt und dabei den Bildschirm vom Rest der Konsole abtrennt. Denn die gesamte Rechenleistung erfolgt im kompakten Gehäuse. Die Bildinhalte würden einfach auf den Bildschirm gestreamt.

English version:

The Nintendo Switch proved to be a complete success. This might awaken the competitors' need to enter the handheld market – above all that of Sony. Our latest CURVED/labs focuses on what the successor to the PS Vita could look like.

The PS Vita was an absolutely great gadget. But there were just too few games for the portable mini games console. And so it suffered the same fate as so many gaming devices do: If the sales figures aren’t adequate, no new games will be developed, consequently leading to worse sales. A vicious circle Nintendo seems to have broken through with its Switch, which is completely sold out. The manufacturer can hardly keep up with production.

The new CURVED/labs therefore focuses on the question: What features would a portable games console need to possess in order to not simply gather dust in the owner’s shelves? The result is something we call the „Sony Playman“, inspired by the classic Walk- and Discman. To make it even clearer, you could also call it the „Playstation Switch“. For a hybrid games console’s concept could actually overcome the greatest shortcoming of previous handheld games consoles: Then, a video game played on the commute back home, remained on the small screen. Now, we really hope Sony can offer a similar seamless gaming experience in the future, just like the Nintendo Switch does.

No, we don’t mean the occasionally delayed „Remote Play“ between the Playstation and the PS Vita, but rather a proper „Plug & Play“, just like the one perfected by Nintendo with its Switch – with some added improvements in usability, though. The Playman won’t be used in just two modes – handheld or TV docking station – but offers three possible fields of use. The device can either be connected to the TV via HDMI or, with attached controllers, be used as a handheld console. But furthermore a large, fully adjustable and above all robust joint allows for a comfortable solution to play while being out and about, without having to suffer from tired arms from holding up the weight of the whole handheld console.

This mode would then again allow for the tablet to be removed – just like with the Switch – and specific purpose-built models of the Sony Dualshock controllers could be magnetically attached to the sides. In order to work, the centre would have to be removed from the touchpad. The controllers' functions resemble these of Sony’s regular Dualshock controllers.

Along with the introduction of a hybrid games console by Sony, a radical rethinking of the distribution of games for different platforms would be introduced, just like the one for the regular Playstation and the PS Vita. For the Playman would offer gamers the opportunity to play AAA games. They would de facto get an even more compact version of the PS4 Slim that will, if attached to a regular power connection, be able to continually deliver a proper high-end graphics performance to either TV or attached display.

Games would run via an internal battery and with a lower frame rate, when played on the road. USB ports on the back of the device not only allow for the controllers to be recharged, but can also supply the gadget with energy with attached rechargeable battery packs. Furthermore the performance wouldn’t be compromised by the user switching to the handheld mode and detaching the display from the remains of the console, for the actual computing takes place in the compact casing – image content would be simply be streamed onto the display.