CURVED/labs: So wird Samsungs Galaxy S9 (Plus) sehr wahrscheinlich aussehen

Nicht mehr lange, dann enthüllt Samsung sein neues Flaggschiff. Doch bevor die Weltöffentlichkeit auf dem Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona das Galaxy S9 zu Gesicht bekommt, haben wir die aktuellsten Gerüchte zusammengetragen: So sieht das Highend-Smartphone aller Wahrscheinlichkeit aus.

Falls ihr jetzt denkt: Haben die bei CURVED jetzt einfach das S8-Design übernommen und nur die Zahl ausgetauscht? Bei Weitem nicht. Tatsächlich ist beim Nachfolger von Samsungs Bestseller mit kleinen Veränderungen zu rechnen. Sind die durchgesickerten Bilder vom S9 und S9 Plus echt, bleibt der Rand neben den Touchscreens oben und unten etwa gleich groß und wird an den Seiten wieder etwas breiter.

Das bedeutet auch: Es wird absolut wahrscheinlich wieder zwei Versionen des Smartphones geben. So deuten bislang alle Gerüchte auf ein Galaxy S9 und eine Galaxy S9 Plus hin. Beide Smartphones würden auch weiterhin den Fingerabdrucksensor auf der Rückseite

Die Kameras scheinen neben dem Display der markante Unterschied zwischen dem Galaxy S9 und dem Galaxy S9 Plus zu sein. Die Gerüchte deuten bisher darauf hin, dass nur das große S9 Plus über eine Dualkamera verfügen wird. Damit wäre es das erste Samsung-Smartphone nach dem Galaxy Note 8 mit einer Doppel-Optik. Wie beim iPhone wäre auch bei Samsung die kleine Variante des Top-Smartphones mit "nur" einer Kameralinse ausgestattet.

Unklarheit herrscht noch darüber, was mit dem Kopfhöreranschluss passiert. Gerüchteweise könnte Samsung ihn ersatzlos streichen. Andere Quellen gehen davon aus, dass er im Galaxy S9 erhalten bleibt.

Not long before Samsung unveils its new flagship. But before the world will see the Galaxy S9 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, we have gathered the latest rumors.

And if you think: Have they just adopted the S8 design and just changed the model number? Not really. In fact, the successor to Samsung's bestseller is expected to undergo minor changes. If the leaked pictures of the S9 and S9 Plus are real, the border next to the touchscreens at the top and bottom remains about the same size and becomes a little wider at the sides again.

This also means that there will probably be two versions of the smartphone again. So far all rumors point to a Galaxy S9 and a Galaxy S9 Plus. Both smartphones would continue to use the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

In addition to the display, the cameras appear to be the striking difference between the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus. Rumors so far indicate that only the large S9 Plus will have a dual camera. This would be the first Samsung smartphone after the Galaxy Note 8 with a double optic. As with the iPhone, Samsung's small version of the top smartphone would be equipped with "only" one camera lens.

It is still unclear what happens to the headphone jack. Rumor has it that Samsung could delete him without replacement. Other sources assume that it remains intact in the Galaxy S9.

