CURVED/labs: Tschüss Amazon Echo Show, hallo Sonos:Play Home!

Apples Phil Schiller traf es während der WWDC-Keynote auf den Punkt: Lautsprecher sind dieser Tage entweder smart – oder sie klingen gut. Beides in einem Gerät, das gibt es noch nicht wirklich. Doch was wäre, wenn Sonos in den Markt der Smart-Speaker einsteigt? Damit haben wir uns in unserem neuen CURVED/labs befasst.

Herausgekommen ist der "Sonos:Play Home" mit Alexa an Bord. Die Unterstützung für Amazons Künstliche Intelligenz ist naheliegend. Denn schon auf der IFA 2016 gab der Multiroom-Pionier die Zusammenarbeit beider Unternehmen bekannt. Doch während die offizielle Unterstützung von Alexa noch auf sich warten lässt, hat Amazon bereits seine zweite Echo-Generation vorgestellt: Echo Show.

Daran hat uns vor allem eines gestört: Während es bei den Lautsprechern Echo und Echo Dot egal war, wo man sich im Raum befindet, zwingt das Display den Nutzer dazu, sich zum Gerät zu bewegen. Warum, Amazon?! Aus diesem Grund haben wir uns für den smarten Sonos-Speaker Folgendes überlegt:

Das Gerät verfügt über einen eingebauten, großen Akku.

Die Batterie wird über einen normalen 220V-Anschluss mit Strom versorgt.

Kabelloses Aufladen über eine Dockingstation ist ebenfalls möglich.

Zudem verfügt Sonos:Play Home über ein Touchdisplay. Die dicken schwarzen Ränder um den Bildschirm unterstreichen das Retro-Design, beherbergen aber vor allem die Hoch- und Mitteltöner rund um das zentrale Bedienelement. Weil Alexa an Bord ist, würde das Smart-Home-Gadget über dieselben Features verfügen wie die Echo-Geräte, allerdings ergänzt um Sonos' Multiroom-Funktionalität. Und wer ganz genau hinschaut, entdeckt im Hersteller-Logo auf der Front zwei Kameras für Videochats.

Dank der eingebauten Batterie ist es möglich, den Speaker über den Tragegriff frei in den eigenen vier Wänden aufzustellen. Etwa als digitale Kochhilfe in der Küche, als Jukebox im Bad oder für eine Gute-Nacht-Geschichte im Kinderzimmer. Neigt sich der Akkustand einer kritischen Grenze, kommt der Lautsprecher über Nacht einfach wieder aufs Dock.

English version

Apple’s own Phil Schiller hit the nail on the head at WWDC: Speakers these days either are smart or sound great. But both of these features combined in one device – that doesn’t really exist. But what if Sonos entered the market for smart speakers? That’s what we focused on in the latest CURVED/labs.

The result is the "Sonos:Play Home" with artifical intelligence Alexa. The choice of AI support is obvious – at least ever since the multiroom-sound pioneer announced the companies’ collaboration at IFA 2016. But while an official support for Alexa is still a long time coming, Amazon has already presented its second generation of Echo: Echo Show.

What’s been bothering us the most is how the display makes the listener move closer to the device, whereas Echo and Echo Dot didn’t care about the listener’s position in the room itself. Alas, why, Amazon?!

That’s why we came up with the following specifications for the smart speaker by Sonos:

The gadget comes with one integrated, large rechargeable battery.

The battery is powered by a regular 220V power supply.

Wireless charging via a docking station is possible.

Furthermore the Sonos:Play Home comes with a touch display. The retro design is emphasized by the thick, black edges surrounding the screen, but it's mainly built to accomodate the woofer and tweeter surrounding the central operating element. Due to Alexa’s integration the smart home gadget would come with the same features as the Echo devices, however with Sonos’ additional multiroom functionality. A closer look at the manufacturer’s logo on the front even reveals two cameras for video chats.

The speaker can be set up anywhere in your own home, due to the installed battery and carrying handle. You can use it as digital cooking assistant in the kitchen, as a jukebox in the bathroom or to read a bed-time story in the nursery. If the battery level approaches a critical level, just dock the speaker overnight.