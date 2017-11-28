Playstation Store: 145 Spiele bis zu 73 Prozent reduziert

Dass der Black Friday vorbei ist, ist Sony egal. Im Playstation Store gibt es aktuell 130 Spiele für die Konsole günstiger. Das Angebot reicht dabei von "Rocket League" über "Firewatch" bis "Limbo" und dem "Surgeon Simulator".
Falls ihr rund um den Black Friday noch nicht genug neue Spiele gefunden habt, lohnt sich aktuell ein Blick in den PlayStation Store. 130 Spiele gibt es dort im "Digitalen Blitzverkauf" momentan günstiger. "Rocket League" ist zum Beispiel mit einer Ersparnis von 40 Prozent aktuell für 11,99 Euro zu haben. "Firewatch" kostet euch nur 6,99 Euro. Das ergibt eine Ersparnis von 65 Prozent. "Limbo" und der "Surgeon Simulator" in der Anniversary Edition kommen für je 2,99 Euro auf die Festplatte eurer Playstation. Die Teile der "Banner Saga" könnt ihr günstig einzeln kaufen oder als Komplettpaket für 9,99 Euro erstehen. Das entspricht nach Sony Rechnung einem Rabatt von 73 Prozent. Die aktuellen Angebotspreise gelten bis zum 2. Dezember 2017.
Playstation Store: Alle 145 reduzierten Titel
- Rocket League
- Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Firewatch
- The Witness
- INSIDE
- Ruiner
- Absolver
- Nidhogg 2
- Nex Machina
- ABZÛ
- Magicka 2: Special Edition
- Stardew Valley
- How to Survive 2
- LawBreakers: Deadzo Deluxe Edition
- LIMBO
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Verdun
- Last Day of June
- Action Henk
- ADR1FT
- Furi
- Furi – Definitive Edition
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Enter the Gungeon
- Blackwood Crossing
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Virry VR
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing Urban Edition + Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- LawBreakers
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Edition
- Hotline Miami Collection
- The Sexy Brutale
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- I am Bread
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Nidhogg
- Broforce
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Viking Squad
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- Virginia – The Game
- Awesomenauts Assemble!
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Pack
- Magicka 2
- Magicka 2: Ice, Death and Fury DLC!
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Banner Saga 1
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga Complete Pack + Survival Mode
- Dark Dungeoneer Pack
- Double Dragon Pack
- Celestial Champion Pack
- Fiery Fighter Pack
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Two Tribes Pack
- Starter Pack 2.0
- Serial Cleaner
- Cryptark
- Mega Menagerie Pack
- Chess Ultra
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Defense Grid 2
- Seasons after Fall
- STRAFE
- Flinthook
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- The Inner World
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Shift Happens
- Darknet
- Bridge Constructor
- Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
- The Turing Test
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- The Bunker
- Coffin Dodgers
- Essentials Pack
- Lara Croft GO
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- Not A Hero
- Pixel Piracy
- Obliteracers
- 101 Ways to Die
- The Little Acre
- Machinarium
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
- Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Mercenary Kings
- The Swapper
- Pure Chess® Complete Bundle
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Astebreed
- Toren
- The Swindle
- Apotheon
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- RONIN
- Chime Sharp
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
- Manual Samuel
- Croixleur Sigma
- Armikrog
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Spy Chameleon
- Toki Tori 2+
- Ultratron
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Infinity Runner
- Tiny Brains
- Waddle Home
- Titan Attacks!
- Thomas Was Alone
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- MouseCraft
- Prismatic Solid
- RIVE
- Soul Axiom
- Rogue Stormers
Die Liste enthält alle Spiele, die Sony aktuell reduziert hat. Sie sind allerdings nicht alle in Deutschland verfügbar. Alle Angebote für Deutschland findet ihr hier. Solange der November noch nicht vorbei ist, gelten auch noch diese Angebote für PS-Plus-Abonnenten. Noch nicht in den Angeboten zu finden sind die ganz neuen Titel "Hidden Agenda" und "Wissen ist Macht", die wir für euch getestet haben.