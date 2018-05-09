Playstation Store: Über 100 neue Spiele ab sofort drastisch reduziert

Es rappelt wieder im Playstation Store. Über 100 Titel sind bis zum 23. Mai zu deutlich reduzierten Preisen verfügbar. Im welche Titel es sich im Detail handelt, und wieviel ihr gegenüber dem normalen Preis sparen könnt, lest ihr im Folgenden.

Falls euer Pile of Shame noch nicht groß genug ist, finden sich hier sicher in paar Titel, die es ob des günstigen Preises bis 23. Mai abzugreifen gilt. Hinter dem Namen des Spiels seht ihr den Preis, zu dem es aktuell im Playstation Store verfügbar ist. Gleich dahinter folgt (in Klammern) der normale Preis, zu dem es bis jetzt erhältlich war und die prozentuale Ersparnis könnt ihr ebenfalls ablesen. Wer von euch im Besitz des meist lohnenden Playstation-Plus-Abos ist, kann bei vielen hier aufgelisteten Spielen noch zusätzlich sparen.

Passendes Produkt Sony Playstation 4 Pro

Günstige PS4-Spiele in der Übersicht

2Dark | €7,99 | (€24,99) | -68%

7 Days to Die | €11,99 (PS+: €10,24) | (€34,99) | -65%

Air Conflicts: Double Pack | €12,99 | (€39,99) | -67%

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers - PlayStation®4 Edition | €7,99 | (€19,99) | -60%

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition | €7,99 | (€39,99) | -80%

Alien: Isolation | €8,99 | (€34,99) | -74%

Alien: Isolation - The Collection | €13,99 | (€54,99) | -74%

ALIENATION | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry | €4,99 (PS+: €4,24) | (€14,99) | -66%

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition | €9,99 (PS+: €8,49) | (€29,99) | -66%

Assassin's Creed Syndicate | €14,99 (PS+: €13,49) | (€29,99) | -50%

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition | €19,99 (PS+: €17,49) | (€49,99) | -60%

Assassin's Creed Unity | €14,99 (PS+: €13,49) | (€29,99) | -50%

Assetto Corsa | €14,99 | (€29,99) | -50%

Aven Colony | €12,99 | (€29,99) | -56%

Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition | €6,99 (PS+: €5,74) | (€24,99) | -72%

Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass | €9,99 (PS+: €8,49) | (€29,99) | -66%

Batman: Der Feind im Inneren - Season Pass | €14,99 (PS+: €13,49) | (€29,99) | -50%

Battle Worlds: Kronos | €5,99 | (€19,99) | -70%

Battleborn | €4,99 | (€29,99) | -83%

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition | €12,99 | (€69,99) | -81%

Battlefield-Bundle | €12,99 | (€29,99) | -56%

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition | €9,99 | (€29,99) | -66%

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition | €9,99 | (€69,99) | -85%

Boggle | €2,99 | (€9,99) | -70%

Bound | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition | €19,99 | (€69,99) | -71%

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold-Edition | €19,99 | (€69,99) | -71%

Child of Light | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

CounterSpy | €4,99 | (€12,99) | -61%

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition | €9,99 (PS+: €3,99) | (€29,99) | -66%

Darksiders Warmastered Edition | €6,59 (PS+: €2,59) | (€19,99) | -67%

Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death | €12,99 (PS+: €8,99) | (€39,99) | -67%

de Blob 2 | €19,99 (PS+: €15,49) | (€29,99) | -33%

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Deadlight: Director's Cut | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided | €7,49 | (€29,99) | -75%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition | €11,25 | (€44,99) | -74%

DiRT Rally | €14,99 | (€59,99) | -75%

Drawn to Death | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

Dreamfall Chapters | €7,99 | (€19,99) | -60%

DRIVECLUB BIKES | €7,99 | (€19,99) | -60%

Entwined | €2,99 | (€7,99) | -62%

Escape Plan | €3,99 | (€12,99) | -69%

Escape Plan Collection | €4,99 | (€19,99) | -75%

Evolve | €7,99 | (€39,99) | -80%

Evolve Digital Deluxe | €8,99 | (€49,99) | -82%

Evolve Ultimate Edition | €9,99 | (€59,99) | -83%

Fallout 4 | €14,99 | (€29,99) | -50%

Far Cry 4 | €12,99 | (€29,99) | -56%

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition | €17,99 | (€49,99) | -64%

Far Cry Primal | €14,99 | (€29,99) | -50%

FAR CRY PRIMAL - APEX EDITION | €17,99 | (€34,99) | -48%

Fat Princess Adventures | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Fat Princess Adventures Mega Loot-Paket | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

Flower | €2,99 | (€7,99) | -62%

flOw | €1,99 | (€4,99) | -60%

Game of Thrones - Season Pass | €6,99 (PS+: €5,74) | (€24,99) | -72%

Gang Beasts | €14,99 | (€19,99) | -25%

God of War III Remastered | €14,99 (PS+: €13,24) | (€34,99) | -57%

Hardware: Rivals | €6,99 | (€20,99) | -66%

Hasbro Family Fun Pack - Super Edition | €19,99 | (€59,99) | -66%

HELLDIVERS | €4,99 | (€19,99) | -75%

HELLDIVERS: Über-Erde-Ultimate-Edition | €7,99 | (€29,99) | -73%

Hohokum | €3,99 | (€12,99) | -69%

inFAMOUS First Light | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™ | €7,99 (PS+: €7,24) | (€14,99) | -46%

Journey | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Journey Collector's Edition | €6,99 | (€24,99) | -72%

Knack 2 | €19,99 | (€39,99) | -50%

KNACK | €4,99 | (€19,99) | -75%

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 | €9,99 (PS+: €8,49) | (€29,99) | -66%

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Complete Edition | €14,99 (PS+: €12,99) | (€39,99) | -62%

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 | €14,99 | (€39,99) | -62%

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Premium Edition | €19,99 | (€74,99) | -73%

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris | €3,99 | (€19,99) | -80%

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass-Paket | €5,99 | (€28,99) | -79%

Little Nightmares | €9,99 | (€19,99) | -50%

Little Nightmares Complete Edition | €14,99 | (€29,99) | -50%

Lock's Quest | €5,99 (PS+: €1,99) | (€19,99) | -70%

Mafia III | €14,99 | (€39,99) | -62%

Mafia III Deluxe Edition | €19,99 | (€59,99) | -66%

MATTERFALL | €9,99 (PS+: €8,99) | (€19,99) | -50%

Micro Machines World Series | €9,99 | (€29,99) | -66%

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe | €12,99 (PS+: €11,24) | (€34,99) | -62%

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two - Season Pass | €11,99 (PS+: €10,54) | (€28,99) | -58%

Motorcycle Club | €7,99 | (€24,99) | -68%

Murdered: Soul Suspect™ | €3,99 | (€19,99) | -80%

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore | €9,99 (PS+: €3,99) | (€29,99) | -66%

Need for Speed Rivals | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition | €9,99 | (€39,99) | -75%

Overlord Gefährten des Bösen | €4,99 | (€17,99) | -72%

PAYDAY 2 - CRIMEWAVE EDITION - DAS RIESEN-FISCHZUG Game-Bundle | €9,99 | (€49,99) | -80%

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION. | €7,99 | (€19,99) | -60%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 | €9,99 | (€19,99) | -50%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition | €12,99 | (€29,99) | -56%

Portal Knights | €9,99 | (€19,99) | -50%

Prey | €14,99 | (€39,99) | -62%

Project CARS | €9,99 | (€29,99) | -66%

Project CARS - Game of the Year Edition | €14,99 | (€49,99) | -70%

RABBIDS INVASION - GOLD EDITION | €9,99 | (€54,99) | -81%

Rad Rodgers | €15,99 (PS+: €13,99) | (€19,99) | -20%

Redout: Lightspeed Edition | €19,99 (PS+: €13,99) | (€39,99) | -50%

RESOGUN | €3,99 | (€12,99) | -69%

Risiko Urban Assault | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Risk | €4,99 | (€14,99) | -66%

Shadow of the Beast | €3,99 | (€14,99) | -73%

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter | €11,99 (PS+: €9,99) | (€19,99) | -40%

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments | €9,99 (PS+: €6,99) | (€29,99) | -66%

Sniper Elite 3 | €9,99 (PS+: €8,49) | (€29,99) | -66%

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION | €12,99 (PS+: €10,99) | (€39,99) | -67%

Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass | €6,99 (PS+: €5,99) | (€19,99) | -65%

Tearaway Unfolded | €9,99 (PS+: €5,99) | (€19,99) | -50%

Tetris Ultimate | €4,99 | (€9,99) | -50%

The Evil Within | €6,99 | (€19,99) | -65%

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle | €14,99 (PS+: €12,99) | (€39,99) | -62%

The Order: 1886 | €14,99 | (€39,99) | -62%

The Raven Remastered | €19,99 | (€29,99) | -33%

The Technomancer | €12,99 (PS+: €10,99) | (€39,99) | -67%

The Unfinished Swan | €3,99 | (€12,99) | -69%

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Season Pass | €11,99 (PS+: €10,49) | (€29,99) | -60%

The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries | €6,99 (PS+: €6,34) | (€12,99) | -46%

The Walking Dead: Season Two | €6,99 (PS+: €5,74) | (€24,99) | -72%

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season | €6,99 (PS+: €5,74) | (€24,99) | -72%

The Wolf Among Us | €6,99 (PS+: €5,74) | (€24,99) | -72%

Thief | €3,99 | (€19,99) | -80%

This is the Police | €6,99 (PS+: €2,99) | (€19,99) | -65%

Tour de France 2015 | €4,99 | (€19,99) | -75%

Tour de France 2016 | €7,99 | (€29,99) | -73%

Trackmania® Turbo | €12,99 | (€29,99) | -56%

Ultimatives Bundle für Sound Shapes | €3,99 | (€14,99) | -73%

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered | €7,99 | (€14,99) | -46%

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Remastered | €7,99 | (€14,99) | -46%

Uncharted: Drakes Schicksal Remastered | €7,99 | (€14,99) | -46%

Watch_Dogs | €9,99 (PS+: €7,99) | (€39,99) | -75%

WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION | €14,99 (PS+: €12,49) | (€49,99) | -70%

Wolfenstein: The New Order | €9,99 | (€19,99) | -50%

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | €5,99 | (€19,99) | -70%

Zombie Army Trilogy | €9,99 (PS+: €7,49) | (€49,99) | -80%

Kingdom Come: Deliverance | €39,99 | (€59,99) | -33%

Gut, dann also heute Abend gleich auf jeden Fall "Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition" für vier Euro abgreifen! Welche Titel interessieren euch aus dieser Liste am meisten?