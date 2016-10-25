Google Allo: Diese lustigen Antworten solltet Ihr kennen

Mit "Game of Thrones" kennt sich der Google Assistant gut aus.
Mit "Game of Thrones" kennt sich der Google Assistant gut aus.(© 2016 CURVED)

Google ist berühmt für die witzigen Easter Eggs, die die Entwickler in Android und anderen Diensten verstecken. Da darf der Google Assistant in Allo natürlich nicht fehlen.

Jeder, der schon einmal den Befehl "Do a barrel roll" in die Google-Suchleiste eingeben hat, der weiß, dass die Google-Entwickler viel Sinn für Humor haben. Denn in jedem Dienst verstecken sie sogenannte "Easter Eggs" mit Bezug auf Filme, Musik, Videospiele oder anderen Nerd-Kram. Natürlich macht der Google Assistant im Messenger Allo da keine Ausnahme.

Easter Eggs im Assistant

Phandroid listet 37 Fragen und Befehle, auf die der Assistant ganz unkonventionell und lustig antwortet. Schreibt Ihr etwa "Hodor" ins Chat-Fenster bekommt Ihr lauter "Hodor" als Antwort zurück. Genauso würde der gleichnamige Charakter in "Game of Thrones" bestimmt auch antworten. Ihr könnt dem Assistant Eure Frage entweder per Chat stellen oder einsprechen, indem Ihr das Mikrofon im Chat-Fenster gedrückt haltet. Damit Ihr es einfacher habt, haben wir die Fragen für Euch kategorisiert.

Film-Anspielungen

  • What is the first rule of Fight Club?
  • Use the force.
  • May the force be with you.
  • Aren’t you a little short for a Storm Trooper?
  • I am your father.
  • Hodor.
  • You want the truth?
  • Is your name Hal?
  • Show me the money
  • May the force be with you.
  • Open the pod bay doors.
  • Who's on first?
  • What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
  • What do you mean, I’m funny?
  • Why is a raven like a writing desk?

Musik

  • What is love?
  • Do you know the muffin man?
  • Who let the dogs out?
  • How many roads must a man walk down?
  • Do you know the way to San Jose?

Witze und Rätsel

  • Why is 6 afraid of 7?
  • Why did the chicken cross the road?
  • How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Nerd-Spaß

  • Do you Yahoo?
  • Do you like the iPhone?
  • What goes up but never comes down?
  • Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego
  • Where is Waldo?
  • How can the net amount of entropy of the universe be massively decreased?

Über den Assistant

  • What is your favorite dessert?
  • Do you like to exercise?
  • Make me a sandwich

Anderes

  • To be or not to be
  • Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?
  • Wherefore art thou Romeo?
  • What would you do for a Klondike bar?
  • How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie-Pop?
  • What’s in a name?

Ihr könnt auch selbst Sprachbefehle ausprobieren. Wir haben ihn zum Beispiel gefragt: "What do you think about Pied Piper?". Der Assistant antwortete: "I have one word for you: tables." Fans der HBO-Serie "Silicon Valley" wissen, dass Google hier auf den merkwürdigen Werbespot des Start-ups Pied Piper anspielt.

