May 19

MateView monitors and perhaps 16" laptop

children's watch x4 and body fat scale 3

June 2

MatePad Pro 2 series

Watch 3 series

Sound X2

Later in June

P50 series

+ Few more products.



(there is still a dissenting rapots that the watch will coming a May 19 or June 2) https://t.co/5MkrrCvjnP