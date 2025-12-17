Diesen ChatGPT-Trend müsst ihr unbedingt ausprobieren: Die KI verwandelt euch in Sekundenschnelle in einen K-Pop-Star. Der Prompt dafür kommt direkt von OpenAI – den Machern hinter ChatGPT. So einfach geht der Spaß ...
Im Aufmacherbild seht ihr, wie ChatGPT unseren Chef Chris in einen K-Pop-Star verwandelt hat. Um euch selbst, eure Freunde oder wen auch immer sonst auf die Bühne zu holen, geht ihr wie folgt vor:
- Öffnet ChatGPT und startet einen neuen Chat.
- Ladet ein Bild von der Person hoch.
- Kopiert anschließend folgenden Prompt in das Textfeld und drückt Enter:
K-Pop-Prompt für ChatGPT"Using the provided image of the subject as reference, transform them into a K-pop idol–style version of themselves, fully preserving their natural facial features, skin tone, ethnicity, and identity. Style the subject with a polished, high-fashion idol aesthetic inspired by contemporary K-pop concept photoshoots, featuring editorial studio lighting with soft glow and clean highlights, a flawless but natural dewy skin finish, and subtle enhancement of the eyes, lips, and hair for a camera-ready look. The subject poses confidently with expressive yet controlled body language, styled in fashion-forward outfits influenced by modern K-pop trends such as elevated streetwear, Y2K accents, chic tailoring, glam punk, or soft ethereal looks, adapted to complement their original clothing style. The atmosphere resembles a professional idol photoshoot, using bold colored backdrops or moody dramatic environments, studio or concert-style lighting, cinematic shadows, and refined color grading, with optional tasteful details like layered jewelry, belts, or statement accessories kept cohesive and restrained. The final image should feel like an authentic K-pop concept photo—crisp, stylish, and aspirational—projecting polished charisma and star presence while clearly remaining the same person."
So hat ChatGPT uns zur K-Pop-Band gemacht
Wir hatten viel Spaß mit dem K-Pop-Prompt für ChatGPT und haben zur Unterstützung für Lead-Sänger Chris auch die anderen Redakteure in Sänger verwandelt. Außerdem haben wir das Ganze auch mit Muppet-Chris ausprobiert:
Bei unseren Versuchen hat ChatGPT die Bilder stets im Hochformat erstellt. Mit einem Folge-Prompt bekommt ihr sie aber auch im Querformat. In unserem Beispiel gelang das etwa mit: "Erweitere den Hintergrund so, dass das Bild 16 zu 9 ist." Hundertprozentig korrekt hat die KI das gewünschte Format allerdings nicht getroffen. Hier müsst ihr einfach ein bisschen ausprobieren und das Bild zur Not an den Rändern beschneiden.
Der K-Pop-Prompt klappt auch in Gemini (Nano Banana)
Eigentlich gilt das in Google Gemini integrierte Nano Banana (Pro) aktuell als der überlegene Bildgenerator. Wir haben den K-Pop-Prompt hier ebenfalls ausprobiert. Das Ergebnis ist etwas weiter entfernt von der Vorlage, aber ebenfalls sehenswert:
Die Funktionsweise ist die Gleiche: Ihr öffnet Google Gemini, ladet das Bild hoch und kopiert dann den oben genannten K-Pop-Prompt in das Textfeld. Wir haben dafür die Gratis-Variante verwendet. Mit Nano Banana Pro (verfügbar mit Google AI Pro) bekommt ihr sicherlich ein noch besseres Ergebnis. Viel Spaß beim Ausprobieren!
