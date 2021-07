📱Q221 global #smartphone shipments increased 12%.

👉#Samsung was the leading vendor

👉#Xiaomi took 2nd place for the 1st time ever

👉#Apple was third, with 14%

👉#Oppo and #Vivo maintained strong growth momentum to complete the tophttps://t.co/AGUagSzlAP pic.twitter.com/NP2n0sp0kg