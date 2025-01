So... While everyone's focusing on devices I revealed 5 months ago, today, I'm once again well ahead of the hype by finally bringing you the very 1st look at the #GalaxyS25Slim (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/FPZnEKqNuD pic.twitter.com/HSTloqzYj7