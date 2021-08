Sorry Note fans, Galaxy Note is dead. No more new products on bar type Note Series as of now.

Instead, Samsung is calling the Z Fold3 as the "NoteZ" themselves.

Check out this official unboxing video from Samsung Korea.



YT: https://t.co/DVs25RZnp4

Backup: https://t.co/qq8qulem3c pic.twitter.com/Rq8BQieAMV