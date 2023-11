And now, to end-up today's freakingly leaky #Samsung #GalaxyS24 Series run, here comes your very first and early look at the #GalaxyS24Plus (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!... 😏 #FutureSquad



This time, on behalf of @GizNext 👉🏻 https://t.co/6q3A5Z22Ym pic.twitter.com/XuIFc1fQ2E